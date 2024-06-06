Forget-Me-Not

June 6th is a sad day for me.



I'm mourning the loss of a fellow soldier during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon on June 6th 1882. I was 20 years old, and had joined the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Two weeks in, there was a full scale invasion by the Israeli army (IDF). We were in the middle of the crossfire and one of our soldiers got killed by shrapnels from grenades.

In fact about 1000 grenades fell in our area alone. We were in shelter for many days.



In memory of Erling Robert Ekrheim.

I'm thanking you for your service and your ultimate sacrifice.

I will never forget your name.

May you rest in peace.