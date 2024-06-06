Previous
Forget-Me-Not by okvalle
Photo 1254

Forget-Me-Not

June 6th is a sad day for me.

I'm mourning the loss of a fellow soldier during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon on June 6th 1882. I was 20 years old, and had joined the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Two weeks in, there was a full scale invasion by the Israeli army (IDF). We were in the middle of the crossfire and one of our soldiers got killed by shrapnels from grenades.
In fact about 1000 grenades fell in our area alone. We were in shelter for many days.

In memory of Erling Robert Ekrheim.
I'm thanking you for your service and your ultimate sacrifice.
I will never forget your name.
May you rest in peace.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise