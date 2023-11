Leaves

On one of my end stops I just walked outside the bus, and wanted to find something to capture 2-3 meters away from the bus. I didn't really see anything from the bus, but getting closer to nature I picked out this. I love my EF-M 32mm f/1.4 lens for how I can isolate the subject from the background. It's one of my most used lenses, and it's constantly on the camera.

I'm pleased with the tones in the image. The white spots are snow.