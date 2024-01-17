Previous
We gat a lot of snow by okvalle
We gat a lot of snow

Overnight, and during the morning we got heaps of snow, making it difficult for both pedestrians and drivers.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
