Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1118
Strømsgodset Parish Church
A massive weather change has brought higher temperatures and a lot of rain. I had to find a good reflection shot with all this water available.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1808
photos
37
followers
21
following
306% complete
View this month »
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
Latest from all albums
65
214
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd January 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close