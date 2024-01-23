Previous
Soda bottles by okvalle
Photo 1119

Soda bottles

Some old soda bottles I found at the florists.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
I love old bottles. This is a beautiful photo
January 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise