Previous
Photo 1119
Soda bottles
Some old soda bottles I found at the florists.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Lesley
ace
I love old bottles. This is a beautiful photo
January 23rd, 2024
