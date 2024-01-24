Previous
Water drop on lichen by okvalle
Water drop on lichen

I spotted this when I arrived home from work. It's on top of the mailbox stand. The stand is covered with a carpet of moss and lichen. Had to grab the camera with a macro lens to capture it.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

