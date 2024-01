Brightly coloured bulb

I left my camera bag at home today, and picked up my Canon PowerShot G16 instead. It's about ten years since bought that camera, and I want to show it some love again. I'll try to limit myself to only use that camera for some days now.

The subject, a lightbulb decoration outside of the florists. It's actually a chain of them, and they all have some tiny lights in them. The colours attracted me to it, so it had to be my subject today.