Previous
Fog and snow by okvalle
Photo 1122

Fog and snow

The weather changed again today, and going high up to the villages it got foggy and it was snowing. It created this little magical scene.
Best on black!
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise