Previous
Abandoned building by okvalle
Photo 1181

Abandoned building

A detail from an abandoned building.
It was a dull day today, it was raining and snowing, and I didn't feel much inspiration coming, so this is what I got today.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise