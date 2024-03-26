Sign up
Previous
Photo 1182
Still winter here
It is a dull day again today, a mix of snow and rain. Here I'm a bit higher up, so it's snowing. This is a small island on a lake.
Absolutely best on black.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Mallory
What a stunning capture of this gorgeous and peaceful scene.
March 26th, 2024
