Still winter here by okvalle
Photo 1182

Still winter here

It is a dull day again today, a mix of snow and rain. Here I'm a bit higher up, so it's snowing. This is a small island on a lake.
Absolutely best on black.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Ole Kristian Valle

Mallory ace
What a stunning capture of this gorgeous and peaceful scene.
March 26th, 2024  
