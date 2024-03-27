Sign up
Previous
Photo 1183
Beggar
We have a lot of these Romanian professional beggars in our city. Here is one that just got some money in her cup.
I rounded 20.000 images with my camera today, so it's kind of a milestone.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1895
photos
38
followers
21
following
324% complete
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th March 2024 2:55pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
