Sausage roll

I got this sausage roll of lamb from the Faroese group I was driving yesterday. It's one of my favourite foods from the Faroe Islands. I'm slicing it down and will freeze small portions so that it doesn't go bad before I can manage to eat it all.

I'm having today and tomorrow off after six days on the road in my new job. I really like my new way of working, and no day is the same, as it was in my previous job. This is how I was working pre Covid, but got laid off because of the Covid. Now it was time to get back what I love.