Holmenkollen ski jump
Photo 1319

Holmenkollen ski jump

I had a stop with some American tourists at the Holmenkollen ski jump. I took some pictures, and also took the opportunity to include two random persons to create some more foreground interest.

https://www.skiforeningen.no/en/holmenkollen/


There is also a zipline from the top. I would love to try, but it's a bit too much for my wallet ;)
https://youtu.be/3oqdZYbiFDs?si=fOajbV2X06kx5xX7
10th August 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

