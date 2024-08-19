Musk Mallow

I'm not feeling any inspiration today, so I walked around the house to see if I could find a flower I haven't captured before. This Musk mallow (I think it is) grabbed my attention, so that's what I'm showing today.

Hopefully I'll have some more inspiration tomorrow. I have a long three hour drive to Lillehammer tomorrow. Then I need a 45 minute break before I can pick up my group for a two hour drive, before returning home. I might find a good place for my break. At least I have something planned.