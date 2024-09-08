Previous
City bike by okvalle
Photo 1348

City bike

While waiting for a group, I went out with the camera, and just captured the city bikes of Oslo. Using a wide angle lens I captured pedestrians as well without them actually noticing that they were a part of my photo.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Ole Kristian Valle

