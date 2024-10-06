Previous
Sitting on the curb by okvalle
Photo 1376

Sitting on the curb

On my way back to the car after my walk, I saw this man sitting on the curb. I took a few shots before packing up my gear and headed home.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
