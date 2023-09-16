Previous
This is the man that told me the history of the Southern Actor. He is the one that is firing up the steam engine on the vessel. They were going out with a group of people this afternoon.

16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
