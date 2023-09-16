Sign up
18 / 365
Portrait
This is the man that told me the history of the Southern Actor. He is the one that is firing up the steam engine on the vessel. They were going out with a group of people this afternoon.
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2023-09-16
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1646
photos
38
followers
19
following
4% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
16th September 2023 1:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
