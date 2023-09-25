Sign up
22 / 365
Breakdown
I had a breakdown my bus this evening. Luckily I was parked during my break, and I could get a replacement bus to continue my route.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Ole Kristian Valle
Walks @ 7
ace
Hope all is good now and glad that you have such good support
September 25th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
glad you could leave it to someone else with the good equipment
September 25th, 2023
