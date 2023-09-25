Previous
Breakdown by okvalle
22 / 365

I had a breakdown my bus this evening. Luckily I was parked during my break, and I could get a replacement bus to continue my route.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
6% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Hope all is good now and glad that you have such good support
September 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
glad you could leave it to someone else with the good equipment
September 25th, 2023  
