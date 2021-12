Heavy snow

After staying with my son Magnus and his fiancé Martine in York for one day I had to get to Newcastle to catch the ferry to the Faroe Islands. A heavy snowfall overnight made it impossible to drive, and totally impossible to get a taxi. Martine managed though to get me to the train station in time. The train was delayed because of the snow, so I was nervous about getting to Newcastle in time. Arriving in Newcastle I got a taxi and got transported to the Port of Tyne. I even got some time to do some little shopping before entering the ferry.



A re-upload of my 365 project from 2010