Previous
Next
Rollerskate by okvalle
37 / 365

Rollerskate

In through a window. I'm not sure what it is. Maybe some kind of skate shop.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Cute eyes on those roller skates😉
March 23rd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Flott👍
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise