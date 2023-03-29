Sign up
42 / 365
Other planes in the fleet
Atlantic Airways is a small carrier, and I was there driving the airport bus when they started 35 years ago.
https://www.atlanticairways.com/en/about-us/fleet
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1392
photos
35
followers
19
following
