The Iron

Just playing with the new computer, a Mac mini M1 base model, with added 2TB storage. I used Luminar 4 to add much more interest to a dull and flat photo with a totally white sky. It might be over the top, but it was fun. Luminar 4 runs smoothly on this computer, not so much on my 2013 MacBook Pro.

This picture is from Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, where I lived for 27 years, and I moved back to Norway in 2015. This is from a trip in 2019 where I was the host and tour leader for a group of old age pensioners from Drammen. I'm a certified tour guide for the Faroe Islands.

I'm in the prosess to reorganise my pictures, so the temptation to play a little is huge ;) There might come more images in this Random Images album while playing :)