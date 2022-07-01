Sign up
74 / 365
Puffin
In Gásadalur I managed to capture a puffin. I hope to get the opportunity to capture more of them later on.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st July 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
