Previous
Next
Thistle by okvalle
97 / 365

Thistle

most of the thistles had gone past their flowering period, but this one was pretty beautiful. Taken at Mælen bus stop
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise