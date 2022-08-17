Sign up
98 / 365
Leaves
As I had a break at the harbour, eating my packed lunch, I noticed this little puddle that had caught some dry leaves in the wind.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Tags
leaves
,
puddle
