Leaves by okvalle
98 / 365

Leaves

As I had a break at the harbour, eating my packed lunch, I noticed this little puddle that had caught some dry leaves in the wind.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
