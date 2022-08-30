Sign up
101 / 365
Backlit leaf
Walking back to my bus after a short visit in the museum park, I noticed these leaves in the low sun. Just a quick snapshot to capture the textures.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th August 2022 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
