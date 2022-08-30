Previous
Next
Backlit leaf by okvalle
101 / 365

Backlit leaf

Walking back to my bus after a short visit in the museum park, I noticed these leaves in the low sun. Just a quick snapshot to capture the textures.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise