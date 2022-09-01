Previous
Next
The bridge is down by okvalle
102 / 365

The bridge is down

Huge changes in Drammen, the bridge is officially gone, but the foundation for the pillars are still there. I'm looking forward to follow the construction of the new bridge.
Temporary pedestrian bridge to the left.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise