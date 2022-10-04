Gunleif

Sadly my friend passed away today. We were friends for many years. He's the one that drove my (x)wife and I in our wedding. He drove us to the airport when we moved from Norway to the Faroe Islands. He was originally from the Faroe Islands, and I got to know his brothers there. We drove bus in the same company back in the mid 80's. I invited him to come to the Faroe Islands to drive tourist bus one summer, and we had a great summer.

He later moved to Thailand, got married, and lived the rest of his life there. He brought his wife to visit us in the Faroe Islands.

Later, when I moved back to Norway, he always visited me when he had his vacation in Norway. During the last visit he had in Norway he came for a visit, and I prepared a Faroese delicacy for him. We enjoyed that meal together.

He was interested in photography, and I tried to encourage him as much as I could. Every time I posted my monthly 365 progress he always commented on my pictures.

I'm sad to lose a friend.



Farewell, my friend, till we meet again someday, somewhere.