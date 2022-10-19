Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
119 / 365
Brightness in a misty day
Still some colours to me found around in town, but frost is slowly killing the plants now.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1170
photos
30
followers
18
following
32% complete
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Latest from all albums
656
27
117
657
118
28
119
658
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th October 2022 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close