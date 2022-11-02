Previous
Black spotted leaves by okvalle
124 / 365

Black spotted leaves

It's interesting to se how the leaves on different trees are losing the colour from green to yellow, red and orange. Some got big black spots, like the maple, and this one have many small spots
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

