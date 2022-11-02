Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
124 / 365
Black spotted leaves
It's interesting to se how the leaves on different trees are losing the colour from green to yellow, red and orange. Some got big black spots, like the maple, and this one have many small spots
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1191
photos
30
followers
18
following
33% complete
View this month »
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
Latest from all albums
669
122
123
670
671
672
30
124
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd November 2022 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close