Previous
Next
St. Edmund's Church by okvalle
130 / 365

St. Edmund's Church

I attended a Faroese Christmas service at the Anglican Church in Oslo

https://www.osloanglicans.no
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 20th, 2022  
judith deacon
Love this shot.
November 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise