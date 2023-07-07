Previous
Great crested grebe by okvalle
Great crested grebe

One of the adults with the chics. The adults were constantly diving, probably to get food, but it was very hard to get a good spot to capture them. I ended up with a muddy pair of jeans :)
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

