Sunflower II by okvalle
205 / 365

Sunflower II

Same sunflower, but moving just a few meters, I got a total different image. Now you can't see that this is in the middle of the city by the pavement. I like the other pic best though
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

