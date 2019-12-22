ChurchillShary MaloneyOur photo club hit the streets of Stroudsburg, PA a week ago Saturday to track down the assorted snowmen which have been installed at part of an art cooperative. They are all different and pop up in several places all over the town. Unfortunately (but only for photography) their environments are somewhat cluttered or unattractive, so you'll be seeing my processing skills coming in to play as I dress up them up a bit.We were saddened to learn that a few days after our photo walk a group of men vandalized 4 of the snowmen on Main Street. They punched off the heads and left them on the ground beside the statues with the exception of one which they took with them. "Thankfully" the whole incident was recorded on security cameras and after it was made public the vandals turned themselves in. I hope they get slapped with a hefty fine and a huge amount of community service. Their behavior was inexcusable and senseless. This fellow was one of the damaged snowmen. I hope the artists will be able to restore their pieces. It would be a shame if they were ruined by these idiots!If you want to read more about the Snowmen you can do so here: