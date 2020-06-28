Previous
Next
There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel by olivetreeann
Photo 3466

There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel

Time to finish up June! This started out as a close-up of a stained glass window in a Catholic church! You just never know where your imagination will take you when you start playing around in your photo processing program.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
949% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I like this, great pattern and colours
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise