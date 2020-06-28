Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3466
There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel
Time to finish up June! This started out as a close-up of a stained glass window in a Catholic church! You just never know where your imagination will take you when you start playing around in your photo processing program.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6995
photos
225
followers
214
following
949% complete
View this month »
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
Latest from all albums
3464
3373
3465
3374
3466
3375
3467
3376
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
22nd April 2015 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
,
30dayswild
Kathy A
ace
I like this, great pattern and colours
July 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close