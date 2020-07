Wildly Mmmm

I took a shot of some weights marked M on a farm several years ago. I revisited the shot for 30 Days Wild. I know this is a composite of several shots but it's been too long since I did it and then posted it for me to remember what the other shots were.



Finally catching up with my posting. Entertaining grandchildren is both fun and exhausting- but I'm sure there are many of you that already know that!