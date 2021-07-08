Previous
Next
Listen by olivetreeann
Photo 3841

Listen

Did you hear that?
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1052% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
was this meant to be scary? it gave me the goosebumps when i saw it. i don't know why. but aces!
July 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise