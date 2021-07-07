Previous
Next
Elbow by olivetreeann
Photo 3840

Elbow

I took the easy way out on today's anagram, even altering the macaroni box so that it matched the word of the day.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1052% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
very clever, indeed! aces!
July 8th, 2021  
*lynn ace
Brilliant!!
July 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise