Photo 3840
Elbow
I took the easy way out on today's anagram, even altering the macaroni box so that it matched the word of the day.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Tags
july21words
summerfield
ace
very clever, indeed! aces!
July 8th, 2021
*lynn
ace
Brilliant!!
July 8th, 2021
