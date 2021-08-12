Sign up
Photo 3876
August Abstract 12
Our photo club is on the lookout for colors that express summer to us. This might be one of my submissions. Yellow always says summer to me.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
yellow
,
abstractaug21
katy
ace
I think it conveys the light and heat of summer perfectly!
August 13th, 2021
