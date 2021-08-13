Previous
Next
August Abstract 13 by olivetreeann
Photo 3877

August Abstract 13

For those of you who love pink.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1062% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great warm colors in this abstract
August 13th, 2021  
RonM ace
A different feel here. Shifting cooler...
August 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise