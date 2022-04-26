Sign up
Photo 4132
A Door Bathed in Light
From Hurdle Hill Farm- a lovely B & B (without the breakfast!) I stayed in back in 2018.
This was the view of the hallway from my room.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
19th May 2018 8:11am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
door
hallway
30-shots2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
The light is quite wonderful. I love this edit.
May 4th, 2022
