A Yellow Door in Bent's Theater by olivetreeann
Photo 4126

A Yellow Door in Bent's Theater

From the archives. I'm glad I went back through some of my photos of this old theater. There were several I'd forgotten to process! This was one of them.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
bkb in the city
Well done
April 28th, 2022  
Annie D ace
gorgeous processing - love the colours
April 28th, 2022  
