Silence by olivetreeann
Silence

It's silent today, but on Sunday morning it will be making beautiful music.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 12th, 2022  
Kathy ace
What a pretty church.
September 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Made it into a lovely b&w
September 12th, 2022  
