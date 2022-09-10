Sign up
Photo 4269
Silence
It's silent today, but on Sunday morning it will be making beautiful music.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
piano
,
sanctuary
,
sep22words
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 12th, 2022
Kathy
ace
What a pretty church.
September 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Made it into a lovely b&w
September 12th, 2022
