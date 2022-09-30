Sign up
Photo 4290
Behind
Well, that month is behind us- on to the next!
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8680
photos
208
followers
208
following
1175% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
29th September 2022 10:45am
Tags
piggy
,
calendar
,
peep
,
october
,
september
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
sep22words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Fun shot and September went by too fast. I'm still digesting August. LOL
September 30th, 2022
Pyrrhula
To fast to quick. Time flies.
September 30th, 2022
katy
ace
Such a cute way to show the passage of time
October 1st, 2022
