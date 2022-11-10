Previous
Next
Shopping by olivetreeann
Photo 4331

Shopping

Three things you should know about the overload of posts!

1. I am behind, I hate having blank spots on my calendar and am usually impatient to fill them in!

2. I've been coming home quite tired from work and not in the mood to do anything which put me behind in posting and commenting!

3. You are by no means obligated to comment on any or all of these make-up posts! Just comment on one or two- that's fine!

Did a quick run into the supermarket today.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Clever pov
November 13th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Tells the story so well.
November 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise