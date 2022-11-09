Bright

Three things you should know about the overload of posts!



1. I am behind, I hate having blank spots on my calendar and am usually impatient to fill them in!



2. I've been coming home quite tired from work and not in the mood to do anything which put me behind in posting and commenting!



3. You are by no means obligated to comment on any or all of these make-up posts! Just comment on one or two- that's fine!



This is a lousy picture of the moon (taken with my cell phone because I didn't have my Powershot with me). But since it was so bright today, I decided to use it for today's word. However, you can just ignore it and move on!

