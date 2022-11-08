Previous
Cozy by olivetreeann
Photo 4329

Cozy

Three things you should know about the overload of posts!

1. I am behind, I hate having blank spots on my calendar and am usually impatient to fill them in!

2. I've been coming home quite tired from work and not in the mood to do anything which put me behind in posting and commenting!

3. You are by no means obligated to comment on any or all of these make-up posts! Just comment on one or two- that's fine!

Our wood burning stove keeps our home "toasty warm" throughout the winter. We fired it up last week when the temperature was dipping below 40 degrees at night. But this week the temperatures warmed up and there are crickets chirping out side! No burning until the cold returns.
Ann H. LeFevre

Milanie ace
So nice to have a wood burning stove - was 80 2 days ago - 24 predicted for morning - expect I might find some frost??? This does look cozy.
November 13th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very warm and cozy
November 13th, 2022  
