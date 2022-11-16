Previous
Far by olivetreeann
Photo 4337

Far

I've been battling a good amount of low phojo this November. Not sure what brought it on, but I've been pretty worn out from work so that might have a lot to do with it!

Wish I could go back to KY and play with Isaac and Micah and the little town we created called Legoville!

16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
cute composition and a terrific sentiment. Cold weather changes always tire me out so maybe that is it for you too
November 21st, 2022  
