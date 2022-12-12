Previous
Scenes of the Road 51 by olivetreeann
Scenes of the Road 51

We took our grandsons down to Main Street Stroudsburg to see the Christmas lights so I decided to take a quick shot for the current Scenes of the Road Challenge. Added a little in-camera blur and color for some festive flare.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking decorations.
December 13th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 13th, 2022  
Harry J Benson ace
Nicely presented
December 13th, 2022  
