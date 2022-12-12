Sign up
Photo 4354
Scenes of the Road 51
We took our grandsons down to Main Street Stroudsburg to see the Christmas lights so I decided to take a quick shot for the current Scenes of the Road Challenge. Added a little in-camera blur and color for some festive flare.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8810
photos
202
followers
202
following
1192% complete
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
10th December 2022 9:39pm
Tags
night
,
lights
,
main street
,
stroudsburg pa
,
scenesoftheroad-51
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking decorations.
December 13th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 13th, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Nicely presented
December 13th, 2022
