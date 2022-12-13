Previous
Next
The Little Drummer Boy by olivetreeann
Photo 4361

The Little Drummer Boy

Well, actually he's the drummer's little boy (my oldest son has played drums since high school) and he looks just like his daddy did when he was this age.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of him concentrating so hard.
December 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot, nice processing
December 17th, 2022  
eDorre ace
So cute!
December 17th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A nice portrait of your grandson.
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise